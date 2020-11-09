CAMANCHE — The Camanche Police Department will get a $100,000 upgrade in equipment, the Camanche City Council decided last week.
The City Council voted 5-0 to approve Axon’s bid of over $106,000 for the equipment upgrade.
The city also received a quote of about $85,000 from WatchGuard, but the lower bid did not include replacement of tasers that is included in the quote from Axon, Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid said.
The department will replace the in-car camera systems with forward and rear cameras in each of the four squad vehicles and add 10 body cameras for officers, Reid said. When officers step away from the car, the camera will start recording.
“Currently, our camera system, our body camera system and our in-car camera system, they’re about 10 years old,” Reid said. The batteries are unable to hold a charge for the duration of the officer’s shift.
“One of our big issues that we’ve been struggling with lately as we utilize these cameras more and more and the officers use them on every encounter, we’re collecting a lot of video and our system can’t store all that video,” said Reid. “So we really need to look at moving to Cloud storage, which certainly increases the cost of these systems.”
The Axon body camera turns on if an officer draws a taser or duty weapon, if an officer backs up another officer with a camera on, if an officer activates emergency lights or is in a traffic accident, Reid said.
“They (officers) have to answer their radio, operate their lights, figure out where they’re going and read their computer screens as well as remember to activate their camera,” Reid said. “With this system, that’s kind of defaulted.
“So that camera would automatically come on,” said Reid. “And to me, it’s certainly anything we can do that you know protects the city and protects the officer liability-wise, I think is certainly a step in the right direction.”
The city has been ahead of the curve, having the current system in place for the past 10 years, Reid said.
City Attorney John Frey was supportive of the system. From a legal standpoint, he likes the automatic activation features, he said.
“There’s a rule called spoliation of evidence that says if a party has the ability to preserve evidence and fails to do so that the fact finder can construe the facts against the party that was unable to produce the evidence,” Frey said.
“So particularly in tight situations, where an officer may forget to turn on the body cam, the first allegation will be, of course, you had something you wanted to cover up and that’s why you didn’t activate the camera,” Frey said.
“And they’d ask for spoliation instructions so that action would be construed adversely to the city. So I really do like that automatic activation feature.”
Reid said he and City Administrator Andrew Kida worked on a policy several years ago requiring officers to have cameras activated when they have an encounter with the public. Sometimes, under stress and other factors, they can forget to activate the camera, Reid said.
Having cameras that automatically turn on and video transferred to Cloud storage will allow the video to be reviewed quickly. It will help with liability, Reid said.
Kida recommended the city pull the funds out of the equipment fund. The police equipment fund currently has about $95,000, not including $20,000 that needs to be added for this year’s contribution to the fund.
The city will pay for the equipment over five years at just over $21,300 each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.