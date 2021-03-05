CAMANCHE — Camanche’s newly created building inspector position will report to the public works director, based on city officials’ action.
The proposed job description includes the stipulation that the position will report to the public works director and also will assist with public works-related duties when available.
Camanche City Councilman Danny Weller questioned whether the building inspector position should report to the fire chief instead of the public works director. The fire chief and the public works director could coordinate whether the building inspector would be available to assist public works, Weller said.
“I think when we get into more of the codes, nuisance and the rental property inspections and stuff like that, I think he’s going to be referred more to the fire chief on that stuff, like the fire hazards and stuff like that,” Weller said.
The position is going to get pulled in a lot of different directions,” Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. The position will also work with the police from time to time, Willis noted.
Councilman Brent Brightman suggested the position should report to the city administrator.
“Who’s going to be giving him direction as far as goals and objectives for the year,” Brightman asked. “Andrew (Kida) should know everything that’s going on with that position. I guess Andrew’s in charge of the other city employees. Why wouldn’t he be in charge of this one?”
It is just a matter of to whom the building inspector directly reports, Kida said. Nuisance calls will be police related, inspection work will be fire department related and alternate work will be public works related, Kida said. They will also have some work related to city hall, he added.
Last month, Kida suggested the position not report to the city administrator to keep a buffer between the city administrator position and the building inspector position. The city administrator handles appeals from citizens, he noted last month.
Councilman Dave Bowman supports the building inspector position reporting to the public works director. He does not see this person being employed as a full-time employee with just building inspector duties, especially in the winter, he said.
“We’ve already talked about that position being someone who could help out with public works,” Bowman said. “So to me, it makes sense that individual would report to the public works director.”
An individual in public works could participate in training on the side and possibly aspire to fill the building inspector position when someone retires or moves on from the city, he noted.
The city will publish for the position in April, with the hope of beginning interviews at the end of May or middle of June, Kida said. They intend to have the position filled by July, he said.
“If all things are working out well in this current year’s budget and there’s money available, there’s space available within that area, then we can certainly go ahead and hire that position earlier if we wanted to,” Kida said. “But we’ll keep an eyeball on the budget and see what happens.”
