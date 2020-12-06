CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved a $1,000 increase in the Camanche Library's budget to lease a new copier.
Camanche Library Director Anna Evans noted the library's copier quit working quite a while ago. The Camanche Library wants to lease a copier so workers do not need to worry about the cost of ink and issues with paying people to take care of potential issues with the copier.
The cost of leasing the copier is $2,000 a year, Evans said. The Camanche Library can fund $1,000 in the budget from money it receives from the state library, Evans confirmed.
"I was hoping we could get our budget increased by $1,000 so that we can continue to let people and we can make the copies that we need that we're just not being able to do," Evans said at a council meeting last week.
Evans said that while the library has a copier that is currently functional, it will not last to allow the library to continue to make copies.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted the city amended the budget for the first time at the Dec. 1 city council meeting. He said he would hate to amend the budget a second time for just $1,000.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said he city will certainly amend the budget a second time in fiscal year 2021, which runs through June 30. Even with the request, the library is far away from going over their budget, Kida noted. The city will try to group three or four budget amendments together when considering this budget amendment, Kida said.
Councilman Brent Brightman believes the library should consider adjusting the rates for copies. The library currently charges 10 cents for a black and white copy and 25 cents for a color copy. The library is pretty competitive with what other libraries charge, Evans said. They do not want to out charge what other libraries are charging, she said. The rates are something the library board should consider, Brightman believes.
Kida said he will work on a business model to see how much money the library brings in for copies and whether a change will make a huge impact to the budget. He does not know how much they receive in money from copies, he said.
"If they're only bringing in $600 a year and you double the price and bring in another $600 a year, you may not end up seeing that $600 a year because people may not get copies or it may be creating a situation where you raise the rate so much and it's not really helping out the budget in the end," Kida said.
Councilman Paul Varner supports the library board taking a look at cost per copy. He also supports the request for leasing a new copier, he said.
"Right now, those kids that they're providing packets for are stuck at home, maybe they don't get out that much and it gives them something to do. Which the library's always provided," Varner said. "But right now I think we need it more than ever because these kids do need something to do at home with this pandemic."
The council unanimously approved the request for the $1,000 increase to lease the copier.
