CAMANCHE — The cities of Camanche and Low Moor intend to request county assistance in funding road repairs on 270th Street, which spans both Camanche and Low Moor.
Low Moor City Councilmember Brandi Pray said Low Moor wants Clinton County to pave 270th Street. The proposed paving is a 2-mile stretch of road that continues from Ninth Street in Camanche to 380th Avenue in Low Moor. She requested Camanche continue to support the request by writing a letter stating the council and city approve of the work.
“It is my plan to approach the county to get this road paved as part of their five-year plan,” Pray said. “So it would be at the cost of the county and not at the cost of either city.”
Pray has spoken to a Clinton County Supervisor, who advised her to start with a petition, that includes signatures from the people living along the road.
Determan Asphalt estimated last year the project would cost anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million, depending on whether asphalt or concrete is used, Pray said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said the city of Camanche has three or four residents who live on the road. It would not be economically feasible for Camanche to foot the bill to pave the whole road, Willis believes. Willis added it is a good idea to give another option when railroad crossings are blocked.
“I think it’s a good idea given that Low Moor and Camanche are both having issues with the (Union Pacific) stopping on the tracks and blocking crossings. This would create another route that is paved to get from Point A to Point B, as well.”
Camanche Councilman Paul Varner wrote a letter of support. Willis will write a letter of support for the project this week, he said.
