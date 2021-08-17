CLINTON — A Camanche man was transported to Genesis by ambulance after a one-vehicle accident last week.
At 12:16 p.m. Aug. 11, Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of U.S. 30. Sean A. Seeser, 50, of Camanche, had been driving a crane east on U.S. 30 when he lost control and went into the south ditch. Seeser was transported to Genesis ER by ambulance.
Downtown Auto removed the vehicle from the scene upon the owner’s request, the accident report says.
There was about $5,000 in damage to the bridge safety rail, according to the accident report.
