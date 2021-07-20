CAMANCHE — Logo options were unveiled Monday for the new Camanche School District Storm mascot.
The Camanche School Board decided last month to accept a committee recommendation to change the mascot to the Storm, a move that came after the school board earlier this year decided to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The Storm was one of three finalists announced in late May. The Chargers and Wolves were the other finalists.
High School Activities Director Meg Schebler noted the district has been in communication with AdCraft, which is building a branding guideline for the district, since the process started.
"It's really, really been challenging to kind of land somewhere to even get started," Schebler said. "But we are super excited to show this as the starting point for our new logo as the Camanche Storm."
The Camanche School District would want to have ownership of the logo, Camanche Superintendent Tom Parker said.
"This is still very much, as you can tell, in the developmental stage," Parker said. "I look back to previous mascots in different schools. How they have developed also. We're still in the developmental stage here. But all good questions regarding control or ownership of the logo, which we definitely do have to get answers on. This is, still again, a work in progress."
