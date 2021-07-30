CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will look to hire part-time help for mowing grass as well as looking into the feasibility of hiring another public works employee.
Funds are budgeted in the current fiscal year to hire part-time help for mowing in public works, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city budgeted $20,000 for that purpose, he said.
The city received bids from multiple companies on what the cost would be to contract mowing grass on city property. It seems with the exception of one bid, it is pretty much a push to hire a new employee to public works or to contract the work out, Councilman Dave Bowman said. Bowman favors hiring a new employee in public works, he said.
Public Works Director James Bornemann referenced two employees in the public works department set to retire in a couple years, if not sooner. It would be beneficial if the city brought in another employee in public works to train with the current staff, Bornemann said. It would also be beneficial to take the mowing away from public works, he said. The four other public works employees would be presented with more time to do other public works-related duties if they did not have to consider mowing city property, he noted.
“I believe it’s a really tough situation presented to council,” Bornemann said. “And we’ll run with whatever we get, obviously. But we have street maintenance that is out there getting neglected. We’ve got holes that could be filled, repaired. Catch basins that are in disrepair we could identify. Fire hydrants that we need to get to. We just haven’t maintained and replaced. I mean the list goes on and on. So with me, it’s flip a coin.“
Over the years, the city has gained more property to mow, 27-year public works employee Mike Yackshaw said last week. This includes two bike paths, two city properties and a new park, he said.
If the city employees are doing the mowing, the city can hold them to a standard, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. While they can hold companies to a standard, Willis questioned what kind of authority the city has to hold them to the standard. Some of the companies do good work and some do not, Willis said. The city can at least get some pride within the community if city staff do the work, he said.
Willis noted increases in staffing to the police and fire departments in recent years. It is time to hire another employee in the public works department, Willis said.
“Our city has grown,” Willis said. “We have grown the police department by two. We have grown the fire department by two. And we have one less in public works than we had in 1995. So to me it’s a no-brainer. We need to hire someone in public works anyway.”
Public works also handles the wastewater treatment now, Yackshaw noted.
While the city has increased staffing in the police and fire departments, the increases in both departments were based on data collected by the department heads, Kida said. The city has yet to collect data from public works, he noted. They have been working to collect data with the mobile 311 reporting tool but the city does not have the complete data, he noted.
Even without the data, Willis stressed the need to hire another employee in public works.
“We don’t have complete data, Andrew, but this isn’t rocket science either,“ Willis said. “There’s no need to have complete data to look at this situation and say public works needs another dude. Period.”
Kida said he will work with Bornemann on a job description for the part-time employees. Kida plans to present an estimate of what it will cost to hire another employee in public works at the next council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.