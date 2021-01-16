CAMANCHE — Camanche residents may see an increase of more than the planned 25 cents per month for solid waste services in fiscal year 2022.
During a budget session this week, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida recommended the city increase the monthly solid waste rate by 40 cents. The city was already planning to increase the rate by 25 cents per month due to scheduled increases as part of the city’s contract with Republic Services. The city’s projected balance with the 25 cent increase at the end of fiscal year 2022 will be around $0, Kida projects. That is not great but is not the worst-case scenario for the city, Kida said. The city does not have capital outlay for the solid waste fund, he noted.
“I don’t recommend you run it down to zero because you definitely don’t want to end the fiscal year in the red,” Kida said. “That will get you an audit hit. We should have some money in there.“
The solid waste fund is not like the water fund where the city needs about $500,000 in the fund because there could be a potential project where the city would need $250,000 to $300,000 to use for the project, Kida said.
Kida recommends the city increase the rate by 40 cents per month rather than the scheduled 25 cents per month. That will add an additional $3,500 to the solid waste fund, he said. The city’s current rate is $16.91 per month per user. The built-in Republic escalator is 4%.
The need to increase the rate by more than the scheduled 25 cents per month stems from the implementation of the dumpster pad on Dunn Road, Kida noted. The city approved a bid of $38,900 from Clinton Engineering in January 2020 for the dumpster pad implementation on Dunn Road. The bid consisted of constructing an aggregate access and a concrete dumpster pad with a fence enclosure for dumpster access and a gate for resident access. This was more than the city anticipated the project would cost, Kida said Tuesday.
Kida confirmed he would like somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000 in the solid waste fund. The 15 cent increase would allow the city to have about $3,500 in the solid waste fund at the end of fiscal year 2022. A 20 cent increase would allow the city to have about $4,200 to $4,300 in the solid waste fund, Kida said.
Councilman Paul Varner supports raising the rate by 40 cents, 15 cents more than the scheduled 25 cent per month increase. The city cannot have deficit spending and cannot have $0 in the solid waste fund, Varner said.
Councilman Dave Bowman also supports the 15 cent additional charge for the garbage fee.
