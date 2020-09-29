CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche is working toward finalizing a trail plan.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida has said a trail plan is required for the city to pursue state funds, and is the first step for the city to be organized to seek funding.
A trail plan rough draft says the goals of the plan are for connectivity, trail extension, economic development, safety and off-road trails. The first proposed upgrade to the Camanche trail system is completion of a loop connecting the dead-end stubs at South Washington Boulevard and Ninth Street across from the water tower, according to the rough draft. The plan also notes a dike with culverts will be necessary as the area is prone to flooding. The plan also proposes adding parking to both locations where it is possible.
The plan notes furthering replacement of standard sidewalk with a shared use path that would tie the entrance of the Mississippi River Trail in with the entire Camanche community. The plan notes it is proposed to replace standard sidewalk with a shared use path. The proposal would connect the four main parks in Camanche and a number of pocket parks along the Mississippi River Trail. The proposed plan notes the proposed upgrades would add 3.75 miles of path, bringing the total loop of the bike path, Mississippi River trail and non-conforming path to 8 1/2 miles.
The plan adds that the proposed extension of the trail path to loop through the community creates a tremendous economic impact for the city. Communities throughout the state have documented the positive impacts of trails, the proposed plan notes.
Councilman David Bowman said the off-road trails are not going to be specifically for bicycle use. They should be multi-use trails like in other parks in the area, Bowman said. Some funds would need to be spent to put in more permanent features because they are in a flood plain, Bowman said.
“I work at Scott County Park a lot on those trails,” Bowman said. “And we put wooden bridges in and they get washed away in some of the spring floods. Or a large storm crossing little creeks and what not. But the river goes up, anything that’s not well anchored into the ground will be washed away or floated away. And we have to put some money into that.”
If the city can put some good trails in the area, it would become very popular, Bowman believes. He added that trail maintenance is generally done by volunteers.
“For example, in DeWitt, at Westbrook Park, the park will pay for some of the weed killer and things of that nature,” Bowman said. “But the work is all done by volunteers. So when we had storm damage, we went out, we cut trees down and we cleaned the trails up. I would expect the same thing would happen here with the trail maintenance to be done by volunteer work through the local organization that does all the off-road trails.“
Councilman Brent Brightman suggested the city consider an Adopt-a-Highway initiative for areas along the trail.
Mayor Trevor Willis noted there are individuals in Camanche that walk the south end and pick up garbage.
“I think if we get an Adopt-a-Highway type of thing we can probably get enough people to help out with that. I would agree,” Willis said.
The council did not take any action on the proposed trail plan.
