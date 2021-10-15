CAMANCHE — Camanche mayoral candidates Austin Pruett and Paul Varner both support the city's use of the capital improvement plan and the Washington Boulevard project, they said during a forum Thursday at Camanche Middle School.
Pruett is currently employed at 3M Cordova. Varner is retired and is currently Mayor Pro Tem and a member of the city council.
A third candidate, Justin McClure, did not attend the forum. Current Mayor Trevor Willis is not running for reelection.
Varner believes the city's capital improvement plan is very important, he said Thursday. It is a road map to what the city can spend money on in the future, he said.
The city is currently on phase two or three of the road reconstruction in Camanche, Varner said. If the city did not have a capital improvement plan, it would not have the money to complete the projects, he said.
"The capital improvement plan is very important short term and long," Varner said. "Because many times things that we're doing now will influence 10, 15 years down in the future," he said.
"So it is very important and it should be reviewed every single year just to see if any improvements need to be made. To see if anything [has] been changed and to understand that maybe we need to move in a different direction that wasn't obvious a few years ago," Varner said.
Pruett also believes a capital improvement plan is important for the city, he said. Infrastructure is a large issue in the city.
Pruett cited the current construction of a new city hall, which he thinks will be a big addition for the city. The city is also doing some sewer upgrades, which Pruett believes is a good thing, he said.
The Washington Boulevard project is important for the community, Pruett said. There are not many places in Camanche available for construction of a house, he said.
"Most of the lots are sold," Pruett said. "I believe if you look out there right now, we have a couple houses and condos that have been built and that are getting built as we speak," he said.
"And I think that's great because that's going to bring people to the community. They're taxpayers. That'll give us money to spend elsewhere," Pruett said.
"And I also believe there's a chance that businesses could go in down there. We have the highway going around. That's going to be a big attraction if we have something on the outskirts of town," said Pruett.
Varner supports the Washington Boulevard project, which is why he wants the city to institute Tax Increment Financing, he said. When that happens, developers will have opportunities to put a business along Washington Boulevard, he said.
"Eventually, down the street, do I want all the residential gone? No," said Varner. "But I would like to see more businesses so people don't have to run to Walmart or Kohl's or something like that to get what they need," he said.
"Because right now we virtually have no place in town. Nowhere. And I'd like to see that development. And Tax Increment Financing will help push that through," Varner said.
Pruett supports the use of a referendum when it comes down to important decisions throughout the city, he said. He specifically cited potential projects, including the splash pad, roundabouts and anything that will have a big impact on taxpayer dollars.
"I think that they should be able to voice their opinions and have a vote," Pruett said.
There are many things that cannot go on a referendum due to state law, Varner said. The roundabout project came from the state and would not allow for a referendum, Varner said.
"It simply doesn't apply," Varner said. "And to waste [$6,000, $7,000,] $8,000 on a referendum on something that has no value, I don't see wasting the taxpayers' money on that," he said.
"If it's necessary and by popular vote of the people and it can go on a referendum, yeah I support that, absolutely," said Varner.
If elected as mayor, Varner intends to establish mayoral office hours, he said. This would allow certain times for citizens to talk with him about issues. This is crucial and critical, he said.
"I think my getting into being mayor was simply to calm the waters and make the city operate smoother and make everything a better place for Camanche to be for everyone," Varner said.
Pruett noted that Varner has 10-plus years in city council experience but questioned what will change now. He said the city's top issues are letting citizens have a voice, he said.
"I understand that I'm a young person and I don't have the experience that he does," Pruett said. "He has a background much better than mine for educational purposes for running for mayor, and I understand that," he said.
"But I'm very willing to learn. I'm willing to look into all resources possible. I believe I have a good group of people surrounding me that are willing to help me do whatever I can possible do for the community."
McClure submitted a statement that was read at the forum by Moderator David Pillers. With no prior government experience, he would bring a fresh and unbiased opinion to the table, McClure said in the statement. He would listen to citizen opinions regardless of whether he agrees with them and make an informed decision, he said.
