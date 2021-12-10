CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council Tuesday moved forward an ordinance to define the mayor’s roles.
Councilman Dave Bowman met with the city attorneys after the November council meeting after the council agreed to make a change to the ordinance, Bowman said. In the wording approved at the second reading, the public safety officials are to be appointed by a collaboration between the mayor and city administrator, Bowman said. If the mayor and city administrator cannot agree on a candidate, the council would have the option to accept either of the two candidates or reject both candidates, Bowman said.
After voting in favor of the first reading at the previous council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Varner voiced concern with the collaboration portion of the ordinance.
“Where I see a sticking point, a real strong one, is if the mayor chooses one person and the city administrator chooses another person,” Varner said. “As far as I know, that would have to be discussed by the council in open council. We couldn’t have a closed meeting for that. That would have to be an open meeting. Which means all of you folks would be able to hear the shortcomings of both candidates. Because one’s for the mayor and one’s for the city administrator. And, I don’t know, I’m not comfortable exposing a couple possible candidates who will want to be employed by the city especially, a fire or police chief, to that type of exposure that early in the game.”
Bowman does not believe this would happen very often, he said.
“I understand what you’re saying,” Bowman said. “I just don’t think it would happen with such regularity we need to worry about it as part of our ordinance,” Bowman said.
Citizens may know the shortcomings of the candidate anyway, Councilman Danny Weller said.
“Part of that is shouldn’t the people know who they get,” Weller said.
Varner also expressed concern with the two- to three-week timeline between meetings where candidates could potentially have to wait for a council decision to know what their status is. The city could potentially lose both candidates, he said.
The council voted 3-1 to approve the second reading of an ordinance by title related to the mayor. Councilmen Marty Schnoor, Bowman and Weller voted in favor of the measure. Varner voted in opposition. Councilman Brent Brightman was absent.
