CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council will hold a public hearing next month on a proposed mayoral ordinance to attempt to clarify the powers and duties of the mayor.
The Camanche City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution setting a public hearing on a proposed mayoral ordinance. The resolution passed on a 4-0 vote. Councilmen Dave Bowman, Brent Brightman, Paul Varner and Danny Weller all voted in favor of the resolution. Councilman Marty Schnoor was absent.
The Camanche city code should more clearly define the role of the mayor; the relationship between the mayor, city administrator and city council and the relationship between the mayor and city employees, the resolution states. A proposed ordinance has been prepared to amend the city municipal code by stating and clarifying powers and duties of the mayor, the resolution says.
A public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.
"We're not actually required to have a public hearing on this particular ordinance change," Bowman said. "But we feel it's important to have the public hearing so we can have as much transparency as possible and to make sure the public has an opportunity again to weigh in and give us their thoughts on the proposed ordinance change."
Bowman and Brightman have served on a subcommittee to look into cleaning up language for roles of elected officials. The reason they started looking into the issue is because there is conflicting language in the city's ordinance, Bowman said.
"The conflicts appear to be there but by when an ordinance is passed, of course there's always the repealer and whatnot which eliminates, legally eliminates, the conflict but the words can remain," Bowman said. "So one of the things I was looking to do was remove the conflicting words so in plain language anyone...who reads the ordinance would not see what appears to see conflicting language where it says over here the administrator does this and over here it says the mayor does this. So we're trying to eliminate that."
Brightman believes this change will be a good tool for the chain of command, he said.
"This clears up any confusion as to who do I report to as far as city administrator's role and the mayor's role, department heads, so on and so forth," Brightman said. "And before this, it was very confusing."
The recommendation is to leave power to appoint the police chief and fire chief with the city administrator, Bowman added.
