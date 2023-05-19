CAMANCHE — The Camanche Memorial Day Ceremony Committee, the Camanche Kiwanis, and the VFW-Tallman Lewis Post 9664 have announced that Camanche High School graduate and United States Air Force veteran Susan Schutte-Chindemi will speak at this year's Memorial Day ceremony.
The public is invited to attend.
This traditional Memorial Day service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 29. Those planning on attending are reminded to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the Camanche High School gym.
The program is a tribute deceased veterans, both at Rose Hill and in other cemeteries. It consists of a number of songs and readings, including vocal and band arrangements that will be led by Kay Harksen and Camanche Band director Mary Vargo. The Camanche Combined Choir directed by Brandon Mennenoh will perform. There will be several readings appropriate to the occasion as well.
As part of Camanche's Memorial Day weekend, more than 150 memorial American flags will be flown. These casket-size flags once covered the remains of deceased veterans and were donated from the families of local and Camanche veterans.
This year the flags will be hoisted at 7 p.m. May 27 at Rose Hill Cemetery. The public is invited to attend the flag-hoisting event. Flags will fly until Monday evening, May 29, weather permitting.
