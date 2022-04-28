CAMANCHE — The Camanche Memorial Day Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Imperial Lanes in Camanche.
The meeting will be for discussion of the Memorial Day service held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 30. Any interested community members who would like to help plan or participate are welcome to attend.
Additional veterans are needed to participate in the firing line. Contact Chuck Duax at 243-7777 or Bud Richardson at 259-1276 for more details.
