Norris, retired Navy, gives speech

In this May 2018 file photo, residents watch the Camanche Memorial Day ceremony at the Rose Hill Cemetery. File photo

CAMANCHE — The Camanche Memorial Day Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday to plan its Memorial Day service.

The Memorial Day Service is set for May 31 at 10 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery, the Committee said this week. Anyone interested in helping plan the event should attend the May 12 meeting at the Camanche Historical Society Building, 1307 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche.

The Committe also needs veterans to fill the ranks of the rifle squad. Veterans interested in helping should call Chuck Duax at 563-243-7777. 

