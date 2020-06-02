CAMANCHE — Camanche Middle School recently announced its eighth grade, end of the year awards. Honorees include:
American Legion Award: Celina Hermann and Caden Hughes
Literacy Award: Isabelle Bolton
Math Award: Jeremy Wiersema
Science Award: Mason Duritza
Social Studies Award: Emily VanSloten
Choir Award: Brenna Wulf
Band Award: Rece Taylor
8th Grade Honor Roll
Bi-Quarter Honor Roll: Emma Campie, Tramane Carter, Luke Darsidan, Allie Doud, Riley Grimes, Kaelan Kelly, Tristan Smith and Christian Stearns
2-Year Honor Roll: Isabelle Bailey, Brielle Cozzens, Caden Hughes, MaKailla Hughes and Mark Sanders
3-Year Honor Roll: Madison Davis and Celina Hermann
4-Year Honor Roll: Kennady Bigwood, Isabelle Bolton, Meagan Carney, Elise Davison, Mason Duritza, Karley Erps, Delaney Grant, Katelyn Gregorich, Kahlen Jahn, Ireland Liddle, Cal Oldsen, Izabella Peters, Alicia Randall, Rece Taylor, Emily VanSloten, Jeremy Wiersema, Joshua Wiersema and Brenna Wulf.
Eighth Grade Student Council: Kennady Bigwood, Isabelle Bolton, Emma Campie, Allie Doud, Karley Erps, Delaney Grant, Katelyn Gregorich, Kaelan Kelly, Cal Oldsen, Emily VanSloten and Brenna Wulf
Eighth Grade No Tardies: Isabelle Bailey, Celina Hermann, MaKailla Hughes, Emily VanSloten and Brenna Wulf
Eighth Grade Perfect Attendance: Isabelle Bolton, Brady Flack and Emily VanSloten
