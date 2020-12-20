CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will consider adding a nuisance abatement and building inspector position during the fiscal year 2022 budget process.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida noted the city has been looking at implementing a building inspector and nuisance abatement position for a while. part of the city’s issue is building inspector Jim Sowle is now a shift worker and not available all the time, Kida said. It becomes more challenging to service citizens who need permits, Kida said.
“We would like to have this position be created as a building inspector and nuisance abatement person,” Kida said. “One of the things I would really like to see is nuisance abatement leave my desk and have that be a regular hourly employee that takes care of that.”
Kida said the current process is for Kida to write a citation and then a citizen appeals to Kida, which he sees as a conflict. The goal is for nuisance abatement citations to no longer be written out of the city administrator‘s office, Kida said.
Kida stated the city’s current procedure outlines the first step of the appeal is to appeal to the city administrator. After the city administrator hands out a ruling, the citizen’s next appeal is to the City Council. The next part of the appealing process is to go to court. Kida confirmed if the matter goes to court, that is time Kida would have to spend in court and away from his other duties as city administrator.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted the city could consider changing the process rather than hiring someone for the position, especially if they are not ready for the building inspector portion of the position. Willis believes the city’s building code “leaves a lot to be desired.”
Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte believes it will be important to have a person in place for the building inspector portion of the position, citing a need to move forward with a building code.
“It takes a person that will be dedicated to that to do the research with that,” Schutte said. “Do the leg work to get kind of in place to get that ball rolling. And I think it would be important to have that person in from the ground level and get that moving forward with a building code of some sort better than what we have right now.”
Kida said the city’s building code is “really not that bad.” The code is just not very comprehensive, he said. There is still plenty of things to enforce, he added.
“It’s just not that comprehensive,” Kida said. ”And I think from my standpoint if we could get someone who is a qualified building inspector who is certified in that field, they can help guide us through that process of the international building code, if that’s the route we want to go or what we can draft going forward.“
Kida will be looking towards the city’s water fund to cover the cost of the position, if approved by the city. Kida noted that with the retirement of the city‘s former water operator, there is no one paid out of the water department. Kida and City Clerk Toni Schneider are partially paid out of the water department now, Kida said. The water fund is growing as fast as it is in part because the city does not have an obligation to pay a salary plus benefits from a long-time employee, Kida said. The city is currently only paying retiree benefits out of the fund, which they will only be doing for a couple more years, Kida noted.
Kida added the city replaced the former water operator with an employee in public works, meaning the salary comes out of the general fund.
“You’re relieving the general fund of those expenses,” Kida said. “So when you want to pay for something like a nuisance abatement person and a building inspector, that ability to spend that money comes from the void you created in the general fund by shipping those responsibilities for public works people that are working for the water department back to the water department where they appropriately belong.“
The city will consider the potential addition of this position during the fiscal year 2022 budget process.
