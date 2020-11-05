CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche approved a resolution to modify phase two of the street improvement plan and add three additional phases to the plan.
The Camanche City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution to amend the plan. In 2018, the city adopted a two-phase street improvement plan. Phase one of the plan is completed. The resolution removes Fifth Street work from phase two of the street improvement plan and moves it to phase three of the plan. The plan also adds phases three to five.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said all of Fifth Street will be repaved in phase three, with exception of a portion from Ninth Avenue to 12th Avenue that will be crack sealed because there are no residences on that area of the road. The improvement impacts 27 residences with direct access to their homes from Fifth Street, the plan says.
Phase three also calls for repaving First Street and widening the Mississippi River Trail for alternate transportation. The plan proposes to widen the street from 21 feet to 25 feet, Kida said. The city also is looking to add a bike path as part of the project, Kida said. He added part of the reasoning for moving the improvement from phase two to phase three is to seek alternate funding.
“Part of the point of moving that from phase two to phase three not only was the cost and wanting to have enough money left in road use but also if you have this part in something like a trail plan well now you have an opportunity to seek additional funding,” Kida said. “And right now I’m already getting emails with some folks in Des Moines and ECIA to try and work on something to get this put in for some additional funding.”
Phase four of the project includes a large portion of the capital improvement plan, with work to be done on Ninth Street, which is proposed to be done in fiscal year 2023. The estimate from a couple years ago is about $1.8 million. The plan says funding will include a bond issuance for individual portions of the project. Funds can come from the road use tax fund or general fund obligations, the plan says. The plan adds portions of the debt incurred can be borrowed against the storm water utility revenues if the city enacts a storm water utility.
Phase five of the plan includes repaving Middle Road from Seventh Avenue to 19th Avenue. The plan also includes improvements to 15th Place.
