CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council this week authorized City Administrator Andrew Kida to work on phase three of the city’s street improvement plan.
Kida noted in the bid letting for phase two of the city’s street improvement plan, the city estimated the bid would come in at about $350,000. The bid came in much lower, at $185,000, Kida said. With the low bid, Kida requested the council authorize the city to move forward with going out for engineering and for bid on phase three of the city’s street improvement plan.
“What I’m looking for from council is a directive that we should go ahead and start working on phase three,” Kida said. “That’ll still happen in the next fiscal year but in discussion with our friends at Mannats, we asked if they would be able to squeeze us in this fall if we went our for bid and they said yes they would be available to do that. But even still, if we could put it out for bid now and get today’s prices and extend that work out to the spring even but still get today’s prices on that and that would be a pretty smart move to go ahead and do.“
The city has enough money in the road use fund to start work on phase three of the plan, Kida said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis supports the city moving forward with phase three.
“I think it would behoove us to pull this forward, if we can, given the asphalt prices right now and the ability having the money there to be able to do these projects a year sooner, or half a year sooner, than we thought we could,” Willis said.
Councilman Brent Brightman asked if there were any additional projects the city should look to include in phase three of the street improvement plan, citing the low asphalt prices. Kida confirmed it depends on how long it takes Mannats to do the work they have now and whether they can get the other things for phase three squeezed into their schedule at the same time, Kida said.
Willis supports moving projects forward if it is feasible to do so, he said.
“Councilman (Brightman), I’m with you and I think as things go along and we pull this stuff forward, if there potentially is something out there that we have the money to do and they have the time to do it then we can hit them up then and see,” Willis said. “It may still be a feasible option yet.”
The feasibility of moving projects forward may also depend on the phase three pull-up cost and how much the city will have in the road use fund at that time, Kida said.
The council voted 4-0 to approve a motion to authorize Kida to work on phase three of the street improvement plan.
