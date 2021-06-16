CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved a professional services agreement with Shive Hattery for the roundabout project on Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche.
The council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the agreement. The city was recently approved for the Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program portion of the roundabout project, which will cover 65% of approximately $300,000 in remaining costs, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The city is at the point where it needs to quickly begin the design and engineering portion of the project, Kida said. The city is looking at a January bid letting, Kida noted. Nine months is generally a good window for a roundabout project, Kida said.
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger anticipates the city can expedite the project into the seven-month window for a January bid letting, he said. The city needs to go through the Iowa Department of Transportation's review process for the project, Solchenberger said.
"DOT has set dates that you have to turn in in order to get a bid date," Solchenberger said. "And when we talked to them, I think normally it's nine months but they said we could get it down to seven because I think they're going to squeeze two of those review periods together for us, is what it looks like. So that would allow us to get into that spring letting, which would be great to get into early spring letting so we don't run into an issue with contractors having all their plates full before we get it out there to bid."
Councilman Danny Weller noted businesses that will be close to the roundabout approaches, including Tom McManus Backhoe and Truck Service and Naeve Family Beef, which is currently under construction.
Solchenberger confirmed they have programs to run simulations on what a roundabout will do in the location based on this year's traffic data and also based on a 20-year projection of the percentage of trucks and cars.
"It will actually run those through to see what happens in that area," Solchenberger said. "So that will help us... take a look and see if there's going to be any issues with the design or how the roundabout's laid out. So we'll take that into consideration once we get into the design further."
Kida estimated the cost to the city for the project will be between $80,000 and $120,000. It depends on material cost, he said. The money will be taken out of the road use fund.The total cost of the project is $850,000 to $880,000, Kida said.
In addition to the Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program funding, the city was awarded $500,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation in Transportation Safety Improvement Program funds and $100,000 from the Regional Planning Authority.
The city in April approved a resolution to oversee funding, bid letting and overall construction of a single lane roundabout provided the grant funding was awarded.
