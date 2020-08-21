CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved conditional hire recommendations for two paramedic firefighters.
The City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the the conditional hire recommendations. Fire Chief Dave Schutte said applications were accepted in May, with interviews conducted by Schutte and Police Chief Colin Reid last week. Three candidates were interviewed, Schutte said. Conditional offers were made to two candidates and were signed Monday. Physicals were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Schutte said.
“Hopefully the next step in the process will be at the first meeting in September we will be swearing in two new paramedic firefighters,” Schutte said.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said it was a “pretty straightforward process” and similar to how the city handled hires in the police department. Both candidates will qualify to start as first class firefighters, Kida stated. The city is treating the candidates the same as any officer coming in certified with five years of experience, Kida added.
Schutte said he, Kida and the legal team have been working to ensure a few issues are resolved before the potential hires begin working for the Camanche Fire Department. Specifically, 24-hour shifts are not addressed in the current contract, Schutte said. They tried to make some adaptations to accommodate that and equalize differences between an eight-hour-per-day employee and a 24-hour-per-day employee. If all issues get resolved, Schutte’s goal is for the first shift to start Sept. 5.
The city needs to make an agreement with the bargaining unit for a side letter for a contract, Kida added.
“The goal in our assemblance of that language is to make sure that the folks who are shifting to a 24-hour shift are treated equitably and that both sides receive the same,” Kida said. “There’s no inequity between the members of the bargaining unit. And also from the city standpoint, too, that we’re not providing them any greater benefit than the other employees are receiving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.