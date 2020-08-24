CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend city rules relating to the discharge of firearms and fireworks.
The City Council voted 4-0 last week to approve the first reading of the ordinance. The ordinance, if approved, would amend the Camanche Code by modifying the city Public Health and Safety Ordinance to allow the discharge of firearms in city limits when acting in accordance with Iowa Code 481A.123.
The ordinance would amend the section regarding discharging firearms and fireworks to state no person, firm or corporation is to discharge or fire any cannon, gun, bomb, pistol, air gun or other firearms, except for lawful hunting permitted by state law subject to the provisions of Iowa Code 481A.123, fireworks or any other device containing explosives. The ordinance would allow consumer fireworks deemed legal under Iowa Code between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4 only. The fine for violation of the ordinance should be no less than $250, the proposed ordinance amendment says.
Camanche City Attorney John Frey said by code, the city has not allowed the discharge of weapons in city limits since 2012. Frey noted cities throughout the state have different approaches regarding the discharging of firearms. The cities of Davenport and Marion have the same approach as Camanche has currently, which is the discharge of firearms is not permitted within the city limits.
Tipton allows anything permitted under state law. The City of Clinton provides that discharge of firearms in city limits is not permitted except as authorized by state law, Frey said. Frey added that other cities have chosen to proceed with a third approach to impose stricter limitations above and beyond what the state imposes. Frey said under this approach, which is used by cities such as Des Moines and Dubuque, cities limit it to shotguns rather than allowing use of handguns or revolvers or high-powered rifles in city limits.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes the idea behind the ordinance change was that the city had always allowed hunting in city limits where there was adequate room for hunting.
Councilman David Bowman supports allowing hunting within city limits but believes the city should think about which weapons to allow to be discharged within city limits.
“I think the Dubuque language is pretty good,” Bowman said. “We don‘t need to adopt everything they’ve done but the Dubuque language regarding the use of shotguns and limiting the ammunition, I think, is good language. I think we should be thinking about restricting the use to weapons which would be less likely to carry into somebody’s house from a distance.”
Councilman Danny Weller believes as long as citizens are within the Iowa codes and laws they should be able to use whatever weapon they have.
Camanche Police Sgt. Rich Schmitz recommended the city follow recommendations of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in what firearms to allow for hunting. He noted the DNR allows certain rifle cartridges.
“The DNR has done more research than we ever will and they’re allowing those in those gun seasons, those deer seasons,” Schmitz said. “And I don‘t see why we shouldn’t as well. But other cartridges may be inside of those straight wall cartridges that are not allowed during the deer season. Maybe those are some cartridges that could be disallowed or not allowed in our ordinance.“
