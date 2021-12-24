CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city municipal code.
The council Tuesday unanimously approved the first reading amending the Camanche Municipal Code’s Title, 1, Chapter 4. The precinct boundaries will remain the same, City Administrator Andrew Kida said Tuesday. The action was required due to the new census, he added.
“Our precinct boundaries aren’t changing,” Kida said. “The only thing that would make us have to change them would be changes in population that has to do within so much of a variance.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker referenced an island in Camanche. If anyone lived in that area, they would be Camanche Township voters, he said.
“Because of that island situation we have to have an agreement with Clinton County because Camanche Township voters are county responsibility,” Van Lancker said. “So we have to have an agreement with Camanche so that they basically have a place where they would go vote.”
Councilman Danny Weller said the island in question is for 20 acres off Dunn Road.
Those voters would vote in the Camanche 2 precinct, Van Lancker said. They had similar agreements when they went through this process 10 years ago but have since straightened those out, he said.
Van Lancker noted it is reported that seven people live in the area. They have no idea where they got that number, Van Lancker said. There appears to be maybe one building on the property that looks more like a recreational building, he said.
Resident Randy Cook hunts and traps that 20 acres of the property in question daily, he said. There is no building or even a shed on the property, he said.
If someone did live in the area, they would go to the Camanche 2 precinct polling location to vote but would only be eligible to vote on items for which Camanche Township is eligible to vote, Van Lancker said.
“Even though they would go to Camanche 2, they would not vote in any say City of Camanche issues or city elections,” Van Lancker said. “And they would be separated in our voter registration precinct saying so, that they are only Camanche Township voters.”
Van Lancker noted when he came into office 12 years ago, the county was working with the City of Camanche to force the city through the state to annex the land. As the county started the process, the legislation changed and the state can no longer force a city to incorporate an island, he said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis confirmed the property could be annexed voluntarily.
The Clinton City Council on Dec. 14 approved first reading, waived the second and third readings and adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 11, boundaries, of the City of Clinton Code or Ordinances for the redistricting of city precinct and ward boundaries after the 2020 census.
The DeWitt City Council Dec. 6 approved the first reading, waived the second and third readings and adopted an ordinance amending the City of DeWitt Code of Ordinances by amending a section pertaining to boundaries or wards and precincts.
The Board of Supervisors earlier this week approved the first reading of a county ordinance to set voting precincts in the county.
