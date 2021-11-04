CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council supports a complete closure of a portion of U.S. 67 during the construction of a roundabout at U.S. 67 and Seventh Avenue in Camanche, which is slated to begin in the summer of 2022.
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger had presented the council with three options. The council on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a motion to proceed with option one for the detour.
The first option proposed closing U.S. 67 from just east of Ninth Avenue to about Fourth Avenue. The estimated closure under option one is three to five months with minimal traffic control needed. The total traffic control cost is 3% to 5% of the construction cost. The traffic control under this option will be in the ballpark of $30,000 to $50,000, Solchenberger said. The first option was the least costly among the three proposed options.
Councilman Dave Bowman supported proceeding with this option. The option has the least cost, is the safest for the workers and gets the job done the fastest, Bowman said.
Traffic will be routed down Washington Boulevard, Solchenberger said. There is an option to route truck traffic up Ninth Avenue and then through Anamosa Road to get to U.S. 30, he said.
Councilman Marty Schnoor expressed concern with routing trucks out Ninth Avenue to get to U.S 30. Trains can sit out there for up to half a day, he noted.
The option to route truck traffic up Ninth Avenue is a secondary option, Kida said.
“It’s not necessary that we route truck traffic up Ninth Avenue,” Kida said. “That’s a secondary portion of option one. The other part of option one is instead of trying to reroute truck traffic would be just send truck traffic down Washington Boulevard. That may be the least expensive. However, that may be the most expensive long term because that will do some abnormal wear on Washington Boulevard. That’s just the nature of the beast.”
An issue with alternating traffic over to Anamosa Road is individuals would be on the City of Clinton’s pavement when traveling south on the road, Kida said. The city would probably have to compensate the City of Clinton for overuse of pavement and rerouting truck traffic out there if they utilize Anamosa Road, he said.
From a safety standpoint, Councilman Brent Brightman supported routing everything to Washington Boulevard. The city can deal with a road later, he said.
The city held a leadership team meeting to come up with scenarios on what would need to be done to ensure safety through the area, Kida said. If the project does not get done prior to the start of the school year, the city will need to find a solution for additional crossing guard assistance there, he said. One of the things the city will need to be diligent about is issuing citations to people who violate traffic rules during construction time, Kida believes.
“Once people find out that’s what’s going on, they’re either going to find a different route or they’re going to obey the rules,” Kida said.
The current plan is to conduct bid letting for the project in April, Solchenberger said. Solchenberger expects the contractor to start construction sometime in June, he said. This would allow the contractor to get some of the construction started before school starts, he said.
“It’s going to be tough for them to get that done in that short of time frame,” Solchenberger said. “Get that work done. So you’re going to have that traffic coming through town. There’s just no way to get around it, I guess. If we route through Washington Boulevard, that traffic’s coming and there’s no way to not do that. Just because of the duration of the project.”
The second option proposed leaving U.S. 67 open to traffic while the north and south legs of the roundabout are constructed. U.S. 67 would be closed to construct the east and west legs of the roundabout. Seventh Avenue access to U.S. 67 would be closed for the duration of the project, under the proposal. The expected duration of construction was four to six months, with two to three months of U.S. 67 closure. The anticipated cost under option two was in the ballpark of $60,000 to $80,000, Solchenberger said.
The final option called for U.S. 67 to remain open to traffic for the duration of the project. The estimated construction duration under this proposal was five to seven months. The estimated traffic control cost was in the ballpark of $120,000 to $150,000, Solchenberger said.
