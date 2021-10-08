CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council tabled action to approve the proposed Parks Master Plan, with the intent to vote on it at the council meeting in two weeks.
The Camanche Parks and Recreation committee approved the Parks Master Plan at its last meeting, Commitee Chairman Casey Green said Tuesday. They have been working with the East Central Intergovernmental Association to put the plan together, Green said. The plan meets everything the committee was looking for, Green said.
The plan covers a lot of ground, Green believes. It is based on the strategic plan, capital improvement and the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan, Green said. They also tied in what the committee submitted a couple years ago with adding the splash pad and the revamp of Platt Park, he added.
This kind of plan is what the council has been looking for, Councilman Brent Brightman said.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker referenced concerns related to school district-owned parking lots that were indicated as city-owned parking lots in the plan.
“Specifically, there are some parts in the plan that talk about the city owning parking lots that in reality are property of the Camanche School District,” Parker said. “And I wanted to point that out to council. And my hope would be as you look at working through a strategic plan that you amend it as necessary to make sure it reflects accurate information.”
Parker referenced the section in the plan that states there are no ADA spaces at George Peck Park, which shares the city-owned lot with the Camanche School District administration building. That is actually a school-owned parking lot, Parker said. Parker also referenced the plan stating George Peck Park is adjoined by city-owned parking lots. Those parking lots are actually school-district owned parking lots, Parker said.
“I would just ask the council’s consideration to work with the planners to get accurate information in the document before it is approved before the council,” Parker said.
Councilman Dave Bowman referenced discussion in the plan about Far West Park. The library board in its strategic plan has plans to expand the library, Bowman said.
In speaking with Librarian Anna Evans, City Administrator Andrew Kida does not believe the library’s plans would interfere with the plans outlined in the Parks Master Plan, he said.
The city’s choices included sending the feedback to the park committee to make the corrections related to the parking lots, Kida said. The city could have also adopted it as amended, noting it is not a city-owned parking lot, he said.
“I don’t think we’re in that huge of a hurry to adopt this,” Kida said. “We’re not looking to get into any grant requests next week. So it would not kill us to kick it back to committee. Have them correct it and approve it as amended.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.