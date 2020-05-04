CAMANCHE — The Camanche Community School District is working on contingency plans to give this year’s senior class some form of a graduation ceremony.
Camanche High School Principal Carrie Lane said she hopes to have in-person graduation June 28 if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK at that time.
If June 28 is not an option, the school could hold graduation July 26 in person.
“We want to maintain the safety of all students and the community,” Lane said. “We will play that by ear and follow CDC recommendations.”
If the district is not able to host a public graduation, it may have a walk-through graduation, Lane said. Students would be given specific times to receive their diplomas with immediate families present.
The high school is also working on a reverse parade in which senior graduates would stand in their caps and gowns in the parking lot while the community drives through to congratulate and honor the graduates. Lane said she has discussed with the Camanche Police Department how to maintain social distancing for such an event.
Board Member Stacy Kinkaid said the graduation ceremony is a rite of passage for seniors and that other districts plan to have online graduations. An in-person ceremony at a later date would be wonderful, she said.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the district plans to bring back select staff heading into summer. The return will involve mostly custodial staff and maintenance on a more regular basis.
Some support staff, such as secretaries, will work with school principals to take care of necessary tasks, Parker said. Staffing in each building will be limited, and buildings will remain closed until the district hears otherwise from the governor’s office or Iowa Department of Public Health.
The district will continue to follow best practices for social distancing, disinfecting and wearing masks, Parker said.
Parker noted that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds indicated she is willing to waive the Aug. 24 school start date for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendents with Area Education Agency 9 and Clinton County differ as to what is best to do.
Clinton County school districts are trying to organize a common calendar, Parker said, but districts need additional discussion.
“A lot of factors still need to be looked at and worked out before a recommendation is made to the school board,” Parker said. Ultimately, the district’s calendar is a Camanche School Board decision.
