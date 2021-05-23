CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council is working through the process of establishing an urban renewal area and TIF district along Washington Boulevard.
Typically, the city has used Tax Increment Financing for residential areas, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said last week. But the primary function of TIF was originally economic development, he said.
Since Kida has been the city administrator in Camanche, he has been asked what the city is going to do about Washington Boulevard, he said.
"I think the goal of this is not just to create a business district but really to create what could be downtown Camanche," Kida said. "This is how you do it. These are the development tools that the city has at its disposal to be able to create this kind of business district."
Kida looked Washington Boulevard and tried to decided what would be reasonable properties for an urban renewal area and TIF district, he said. He tried not to include too many houses unless they are substandard.
The city wanted to avoid relocating families because that can create issues, Kida said. His proposed urban renewal area runs all the way to Rose Hill cemetery, and includes some property joining Rose Hill Cemetery that the city may want to use to expand the cemetery, Kida said.
The proposed TIF area also includes the Washington Boulevard roadway near the cemetery. The city could use TIF funds to pave that portion of street, Kida said.
"I suggested that because part of our capital improvement plan includes repaving and redoing this portion of Washington Boulevard with a tax levy," Kida said. "Well, if you have enough money coming into your TIF, and it's part of your TIF, you can use TIF revenue to repave that street. You don't have to put it on the tax levy."
Kida suggested making the area leading to the marina part of the urban renewal district. The marina is a gateway to the community which the city is not paying a lot of attention to, Kida said, mostly because it's privately owned.
"But what can we do to help improve that gateway?" Kida asked. "That's an access point to our city, and we should be trying to figure out a way to look at that and make an improvement there."
The identified urban renewal area runs all the way to the area of Imperial Lanes and Logisticus Group. That's a lot of property and a lot of opportunity for the city to have funding and borrowing capacity to make economic development happen, Kida said.
"Once word gets out that we've created this urban renewal area, this is where the developer starts sniffing around," Kida said. "This is how it happens."
"It will be a matter of getting the right developer to take on the right project at the right time," Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said.
The urban renewal area needs to be contiguous, Kida said. The TIF does not have the same requirement, he said.
Establishing an urban renewal area and TIF district along Washington Boulevard will also help businesses already in place, Councilman Danny Weller said.
"It will help them make improvements, and also if we bring more business in, that's going to bring more business to them also," Weller said.
The city needs to "hammer this home" as soon as they can, Councilman Brent Brightman said.
Kida will continue to relay information to the council as they get further along in the project, he said.
Kida anticipates bringing action to the council within about a month to create the urban renewal area. Another month will be needed to get through all the public hearings, he said.
