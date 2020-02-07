CAMANCHE — Camanche Police Chief Colin Reid is proposing a status quo budget for fiscal year 2021, citing greater needs in the fire department’s budget.
While Reid and Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte operate under separate budgets, Reid considers the departments a public safety team. He did not want to ask much from the city in terms of the budget with Schutte submitting a proposal last month for two additional full-time employees for the department.
The fire department currently operates with three full-time employees, including Schutte.
“We do have some technology that’s getting somewhat antiquated, and we’ll have a need to address that,” Reid said. “Some of it we’re addressing through our current budget year and into next budget year.”
The department is now fully staffed, Reid said, and is seeing the changes in staffing as the ninth officer is now on his own. This allows the department to get caught up on training and investigate cases, Reid said.
Reid, due to the increase in staffing, did not include funds for a part-time administrative assistant, which the department had previous utilized. Reid said there is a need for the part-time administrative assistant, but he doesn’t see it as an urgent need.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said the city suspended utilization of the reserves program. In the city’s current situation, the program had to be suspended for now, he said.
Reid said the department was having difficulty keeping officers trained and certified.
“The point is, there were issues with getting your staff trained to be able to be trainers and all that,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said. “And that’s what happens when you end up short-staffed. You don’t have that time to dedicate to get all that stuff done.
“It’s not a matter of wanting to suspend the reserves. It’s a matter of, we didn’t have the opportunity to get some of our folks on staff trained to be able to train those reserves and have that be legit,” Kida said.
The department also looks at building repair and maintenance on an as needed basis, Reid said. The police department building has a 35-year-old air conditioner and a copier and garage openers, which are not replaced as long as they are working.
The ice maker for the department’s 35-year-old refrigerator went out last week but was replaced with a $100 new ice maker, Reid said. The department did not replace the entire unit.
“As long as that stuff keeps working we’re going to keep nursing it along,” Reid said.
