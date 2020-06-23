June 14
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
• An in county arrest warrant was reported.
• Brandon Williams, 18, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 15
• Driving while barred was reported.
• Ronald Downs II, 39, was arrested for driving while barred.
June 16
• Criminal mischief was reported.
• Accident reporting, damage greater than $1,000, was reported.
June 17
• Theft was reported.
June 19
• Found property was reported.
• Joseph Kunch, 33, was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.
June 20
• Criminal mischief was reported.
