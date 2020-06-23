camanche police station

June 14

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.

• An in county arrest warrant was reported.

• Brandon Williams, 18, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 15

• Driving while barred was reported.

• Ronald Downs II, 39, was arrested for driving while barred.

June 16

• Criminal mischief was reported.

• Accident reporting, damage greater than $1,000, was reported.

June 17

• Theft was reported.

June 19

• Found property was reported.

• Joseph Kunch, 33, was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.

June 20

• Criminal mischief was reported.

