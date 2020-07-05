June 21
• A false report to a law enforcement authority was reported.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
• Anthony Dillard, 38, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
June 22
• An in-county arrest warrant was reported.
• Darrell Brandenburg, 65, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant.
June 27
• An assault was reported.
• Unauthorized use of a credit card was reported.
