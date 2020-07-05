camanche police station

June 21

• A false report to a law enforcement authority was reported. 

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported. 

• Anthony Dillard, 38, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense. 

June 22 

• An in-county arrest warrant was reported. 

• Darrell Brandenburg, 65, was arrested on an in county arrest warrant. 

June 27

• An assault was reported. 

• Unauthorized use of a credit card was reported. 

Tags