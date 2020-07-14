CAMANCHE- The City of Camanche approved a proposal last week to proceed with a project on Ninth Avenue.
The Council unanimously approved a proposal from Shive Hattery for the resurfacing which, according to City Engineer Dan Solchenberger, is an RPA project the city applied for two years ago. The money became available recently.
“It’s approved through the DOT (Department of Transportation), so you’d want to get it started now for the design standpoint so that we can get it bid out over the winter so they can start first thing in the spring,” Solchenberger said.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the project needs to be done this fiscal year. The resurfacing of Ninth Avenue from the railroad tracks north of the highway out to Anamosa Road will cost the city is between $60,000 and $65,000, Kida said.
“It’ll be the last leg of all that road out there that gets resurfaced,” Kida said. “And it’s in fairly rough condition now as it is.”
Shive Hattery’s services will include preliminary design, final design and construction documents, bidding services and construction services.
The City will be responsible for identifying a project representative with full authority to act on behalf of the city with respect to the project, coordinate legal, accounting and insurance counseling services with services provided by Shive Hattery, provide Shive Hattery any available drawings, survey plats, testing data and reports related to the projects and to furnish tests, inspections, permits and reports required by law, regulation or code unless specifically included in the scope of services to be provided by Shive Hattery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.