CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a professional services agreement with Shive Hattery last week to proceed with phase three of the street improvement plan.
At the April 20 council meeting, the City Council authorized City Administrator Andrew Kida to work on phase three of the plan. Kida noted in April the bid for phase two of the street improvement plan came in $165,000 under the estimate. Kida last week said the city will be able to benefit from the current low asphalt cost to make the project happen.
“This is a proposal to begin the research and work the engineering work for phase three of the street improvement plan,” Kida said. “Hopefully to get that out for bids this summer yet and have that work performed mostly in the fall but leaving it open to be done in the spring.”
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger projects the city will look to award the bid during the second City Council meeting in July. This would provide some time to get the work done, he said.
“We’d bid it sometime end of June, beginning of July,” Solchenberger said. “We would put it out for bid and then open bids and consider them at a council meeting probably that second council meeting in July. So that would allow the contractor some time. That would give them August, September, into October. Maybe a little bit of November.”
The city is pulling phase three forward because the prices are good now, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted.
The professional services agreement notes the project is the street preservation program covering about 1.2 miles of streets. Phase three includes work on Fifth Street from Washington Boulevard to 13th Avenue and Ninth Avenue to Fourth Avenue; Fifth Avenue from the boat ramp to Washington Boulevard; and Middle Road from Ninth Avenue to 18th Avenue, the professional services agreement states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.