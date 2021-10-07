CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council earlier this week approved the purchase of playground equipment to be installed at Anthony Park.
The Camanche City Council on Tuesday voted 4-0 to approve the purchase of the equipment for the park, located at 12th Avenue and Third Street.
The total cost approved by the council was about $25,900. The price includes about $21,800 for the equipment. After the bid is signed by the city and a grant proposal through GameTime is submitted, the cost for the equipment should be around $13,800, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Casey Green said.
"There is a grant through GameTime," Green said. "I think you're aware. It's more a sales tax than an actual grant. That number should be lower. They will not lower it and give me the actual number until we have council's approval on it that we're accepting the bid at the $25,000."
The bid estimates installation of the equipment will cost about $7,000. The owner is responsible for all required site prep, safety surfacing and curbing. The owner may also be required to off load equipment, the bid states.
"We didn't want to go through the same what if that we had on the last one," Green said. "So part of the quote was just ship it, bring it, put it in. So our end of it would be the removal of the slide that is there now and grading it, which I'm pretty sure we're going to take care of. And then the rubber mulch after it's completed and installed would be on us again there."
They are looking at April or May to get the equipment installed, Green said.
