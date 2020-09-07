CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida has presented the council with a trail plan so the city can pursue funding for the city trail's expansion.
Kida said a trail plan is required for the city to pursue state funds for trail improvements. He said having a trail plan is the first step for the city to be organized to seek funding. The plan establishes goals, collects inventory information, has proposed upgrades and talks about funding sources, Kida said. The plan also lists the economic impact of having a quality trail system and action items, he added.
“It really is designed to create continuity in some of our dead ends but also add more area for shared use path rather than just sidewalk,” Kida said. "Currently, in some areas we’re expecting bicyclists and pedestrians to share a regular side sidewalk and we would prefer that they be able to have a shared use path. So those are some of the things we’d be looking to upgrade.“
Kida added another issue for the city is dead ends at Washington Boulevard and Ninth Street. The city would seek to not cut across the farm field but rather cut though the tree line, Kida said. The city’s plan would be like what Fulton, Illinois, has going north with trees on either side, Kida added.
“For the most part our bike path or trail is open air to open sunlight with no rest areas,“ Kida said. “It’s only until you get to the MRT portion that you get any kind of foliage coverage. And this would add to that as well. It’ll be expensive but it is what it is.”
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger believes it is a good plan, with some aspects the city has discussed since it started putting in trails.
“I think this will be a good road map to get to where those trails can get put in and where the funding sources come from,” Solchenberger said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes there are a few minor changes the city may need to make to the plan but said the changes are “nothing out of the ordinary or nothing out of this world.” He added he believes the plan will help the city in the future.
“Andrew and I have been discussing this for a long time now,” Willis said. “Plans, plans, plans. We’re making plans for everything. That’s the way we need to go. That will help us all. That will help eliminate confusion and everything else as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.