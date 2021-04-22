CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved a resolution of support for funding traffic safety improvements, including a roundabout, at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67.
The city endorses and agrees with the findings of the 2018 Traffic Engineering Assistance Program study and will oversee the funding, bid letting and overall construction of a single-lane roundabout provided the grant funding is awarded, the resolution states. The council voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the resolution. Councilman Marty Schnoor was absent.
The resolution notes the city has already been awarded $500,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation in Transportation Safety Improvement Program funds to put toward the project. The city has requested $200,000 in additional funding through the Iowa DOT from the Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program and $100,000 from the Regional Planning Authority, the resolution notes. The city agrees to fund the remaining portion of the estimated $855,000 for the project from local funds, the resolution adds.
Approval of the Regional Planning Authority request would bring the city up to $600,000, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city plans to use the Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program funding to help with the gap cost of the project, Kida said. The funding is a 55-45 match, meaning the city would need to match 45% of the gap cost, which the city is estimating at $185,000, Kida said.
“What this resolution does is it shows the DOT and the RPA that the City of Camanche is endorsing this project,” Kida said. “And if they present all of the funds that we put in for that we’re going to commit our match of the 45% for the U-STEP and the project goes forward sometime within the next two years.”
The city has two years to use the TSIP funding, Kida noted. The estimated cost of installation of the roundabout is $700,000 to $885,000, he said.
Councilman Brent Brightman has received numerous calls, text messages and emails about the proposed roundabout, he said. The council cannot make a decision because people do or do not want the roundabout, Brightman said. The council must make its decision on what is put in front of it and the facts, he said.
“It’s a public safety issue,“ Brightman said. “And if, per chance, this doesn’t get passed and something does happen out there, I’m going to feel bad. We have an opportunity to make that intersection much safer for our friends, our neighbors, our potential family. And so I’m just hoping that we’re all making this decision based on what facts are presented to us.”
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis was “very disappointed“ in the participation in Monday’s public forum about the proposed roundabout, he said. He noted rhetoric he heard from citizens. He heard from a couple citizens individually who are opposed to the roundabout but said those citizens simply do not like roundabouts, he said.
“I have always been about public safety,” Willis said. “Those who know me, those who have voted for me in the past have known that I have always been about public safety. And if this, this saves one life, it’s worth whatever money we have to put into it. And the fact that we are getting 90% of this funded to make it safer, to me makes it a no-brainer.“
Councilman Paul Varner stressed Monday he hates roundabouts. However, he cannot deny the data, he said.
“I hate them with a passion,” Varner said. “But on the same token, I’ll find another route to go out of town. I can’t deny the data. They slow people down and they save lives.“
Kida stressed the wording of the document is that the project does not happen if the city does not receive the requested funding. The resolution lets the DOT know the city is serious about the project and will move forward if the city is awarded the requested funding, he said.
