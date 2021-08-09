CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved raising wages by $2.50 for part-time employees working at the meal site and at the cemetery.
The council unanimously approved the pay raise. The new rate will be $17.09 per hour for the cemetery sexton, who works about 32 hours per week for 38 weeks per year, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The general labor rate was raised to $13.27 per hour. The city currently has two employees working 20 hours per week, Kida said.
The rate for the part-time employee at the meal site was raised to $11.69 per hour. The part-time employee at the meal site works about 30 hours per week, Kida said.
The council elected to wait on taking action on the wages for part-time employees in the library because they get paid time off, a benefit not offered to any other part-time employees in the city. The library board was scheduled to meet last week.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis asked if the part-time employees in the library having paid time off was taken into consideration. He suggested the council have the conversation on wages and time off with the library board.
"The library board takes care of everything. We control the purse strings," Willis said. "I think maybe the city council should have this conversation with the library board and find out what their thoughts are. How this started. Why this started. Why they're not willing to give it up I guess," Willis said.
Part-time employees in the library are not willing to lose vacation and sick time, Camanche Library Director Anna Evans said last week.
"Would you be willing to, if you had a job for seven years, be willing to give up your vacation and your sick time?" Evans asked.
It depends on whether they want the $2.50 per hour increase or the day off, Willis said. "I would weigh the options if it were me," he said.
Camanche is currently the lowest paid library in Clinton County for employees, said Evans.
The city will have a hard time finding new employees willing to work for the city on a part-time basis for a lesser wage with the paid time off, Kida said. That would become a challenge for the city to continue staffing the library in the future, Kida noted.
