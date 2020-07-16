CAMANCHE — The Camanche Fire Department announced it has received several donated automated external defibrillators from Archer Daniels Midland that will be placed at various city buildings.
A release from the Camanche Fire Department says the department recently was donated several used Defibtech Lifeline AEDs. The AEDs were donated by ADM ARTCO.
The fire department also successfully applied for a $1,000 grant from the Alliant Energy foundation. The grant allowed the Camanche Fire Department to purchase new batteries, pads and recalibrate the AEDs.
The AEDs will be placed in Camanche City Hall, the Camanche Community Center and the Camanche Library. Another AED will be carried in the fire department command vehicle. The release notes the project could not have been completed without contributions from ADM ARTCO and the Alliant Energy Foundation. The total value of the project is $6,000. The cost to the city was about $400, the release states.
