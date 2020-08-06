CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved lowering the sewer debt service fee Tuesday but will consider an increase to the sewer rate at the next City Council meeting.
The Camanche City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution lowering the sewer debt service fee to $16.40 per sanitary sewer connection. The debt service fee was previously set at $21.80 per connection.
The resolution says the City Council, having considered various debt service proposals, finds it appropriate to decrease the debt service fee to a level that will best serve the sanitary sewer debt services and the sanitary sewer system fund. The fee is collected to take care of debt, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
Kida said the sewer fund is in much better shape because of the return of sewer funds that were used to pay for water meters a few years ago. Kida stated that with current sewer rates, the city would be projected to gain $20,000 to $30,000 in revenue, which he said is not adequate. City staff is recommending a 2-cent increase to the sewer rate, which would only apply to individuals using more than the minimum 4,000 gallons, Kida said.
Kida noted with the decrease in the sewer debt service fee, the money owed will balance out for some individuals. It will be an overall decline for other individuals, Kida said.
The increase will lead to an additional $30,000 to $40,000 in revenue for the city sewer fund, Kida said.
“We discussed that during the budget session that was part of the proposal was to increase a couple cents for the sewer fund to help that out,” Kida said.
Kida will prepare a resolution on the sewer rate increase at the next City Council meeting.
