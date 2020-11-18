CAMANCHE — Two weeks after approving a motion to amend language and move a resolution to a formal vote on an amendment to city retiree health benefits, the Camanche City Council did not approve the resolution to amend the retiree health insurance policy.
The council voted 3-2 Tuesday against an amended and restated resolution establishing city policy for retiree health insurance. Councilmen David Bowman, Brent Brightman and Danny Weller voted in opposition of the resolution. Marty Schnoor and Paul Varner voted in favor of it.
The resolution proposed allowing the City Council to approve early retirement for employees who were hired before July 1, 2015, completed at least 20 consecutive years of services as a city employee, would not normally be eligible to retire before reaching 60 years old, reached 57 years old, were eligible to receive the maximum amount of accumulated sick pay, agreed to sign a written waiver of claims against the city and agreed to provide consulting services and necessary services which the employee may be licensed for up to 12 months following the retirement at no charge to the city.
The employee also would have been required to either waive receiving final accumulated sick pay payment and receive retiree health insurance benefits, or receive 100% of accumulated sick leave payment and pay 100% of the health insurance premium until reaching 60 years old. After reaching 60 years old, the employee would be eligible for retiree health insurance benefits, the resolution proposed.
Bowman, who voted in favor of a motion at the Nov. 3 council meeting to amend the resolution to reflect a change in the sick pay and an additional provision for providing a service to the city, voted Tuesday in opposition of the resolution.
“I don’t think it’s in the city’s best interest to modify the resolution,” Bowman said Tuesday. “I certainly appreciate (Public Works Director) Mark’s (Hilgendorf) service and wish the best for him. But I also have to wish the best for what’s in the best interest of the city. And I’m not sure it’s in the best interest of the city to be modifying these kinds of resolutions for one individual. Because it is in fact setting a precedent.”
Weller was also not in favor of the resolution.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida at the Nov. 3 council meeting said the proposed change to the resolution would have affected Hilgendorf and one other city employee.
Kida said with an employee losing two-thirds of their sick pay, there would be a loss of about $14,000 to the city. Kida said there was also value added for three weeks of vacation that would not be used by a replacement employee, assuming the replacement employee would have been a new city employee and would not be entitled to six weeks of vacation, Kida said. Kida does not see this as a cash savings but the city would have gotten value because of productivity with someone working for those three weeks instead of being off work.
If the council considered the three weeks of vacation not being used as a cost benefit, the loss would go down to about $4,000 for the city, Kida said. The requirement for the employee to forgo the entire sick time accumulation would bring the city closer to being financially even, Kida said.
Under current city policy, a retired city employee in departments except the Camanche police or fire departments must be at least 60 years old and have worked for the city for 20 years to qualify to participate in the city’s health insurance plan. Camanche police and fire department employees are eligible if they are at least 55 years old and have 20 years of experience. The city allows retired employees who meet necessary criteria to continue participating in the plan until they are 65 years old.
The city pays 80% of either individual or family coverage for employees hired before July 1, 2008. For employees hired on or after July 1, 2008, and before July 1, 2015, the city will pay 80% of the premium for individual coverage only for the retiring employee. For employees hired on or after July 1, 2015, the city will pay none of the retiree or retiree family’s health insurance premiums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.