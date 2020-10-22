CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council next month will consider a proposal for an updated street improvement plan.
The updated proposal for phase two of the street improvement plan includes removing the previously planned work on Fifth Street from Fourth Avenue to Ninth Avenue. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said phase three of the street improvement plan under the proposal will include work on all of Fifth Street.
The plan says removing Fifth Street from phase two and moving it to phase three prevents overuse of the road use fund and keeps the fund at a more comfortable balance at the end of the year. The city is proposing to do work on 10th Place from Washington Boulevard to Seventh Avenue in its place. The work on 10th Place is estimated at $54,000.
The plan proposes adding to phase two Ninth Avenue from Third Street to the north side approach to the Canadian Pacific rail crossing, including drainage tile on the west side of Seventh Avenue, the proposal states. The water drainage near the community center and the mobile sanitary receptacle has been a problem since the addition of the fire department driveway at the community center, the proposal adds.
The proposed repaving of Fifth Street in phase three impacts 27 residences with direct access to their homes from Fifth Street. The area between Ninth and 12th Avenues on Fifth Street is omitted because there are no service points for residences on the stretch and the condition does not warrant resurfacing, the proposal states. The estimated cost is $178,500.
Under phase three, the plan also proposes repaving First Street and widening the Mississippi River Trail for alternate transportation. The plan notes First Street is heavily trafficked with alternate transportation, such as bicycles and pedestrians. Mississippi River Trail users are forced to use the street to travel in the area, the plan says. The plan proposes a complete resurfacing and addition of a bike and pedestrian lane on the northwest side of the street. The upgrade would require an amendment to the parking ordinance to restrict parking on that side of First Street, the plan says.
There are 10 houses with driveway access that could be impacted by parking restrictions.
Phase four of the plan includes a proposal for work to be done on Ninth Street, with a cost estimate of over $1.8 million. Funding sources will include a bond issuance for individual portions of the project, similar to the method used by the city to improve Washington Boulevard, the plan states. The funds can come from road use tax funds or general fund obligation, the plan says. If the city enacts a storm water utility, some expenses for the project can be borrowed against storm water utility revenues, the proposed plan notes.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city will request RPA funding of $310,000, so the city is looking at borrowing $1.5 million to do the project.
Phase four also includes repaving Sixth Avenue from the Canadian Pacific line to First Street, resurfacing 11th Place from Washington Boulevard to Seventh Avenue and resurfacing 14th Avenue from Washington Boulevard to Fifth Street.
Phase five of the plan proposes work to be done on Middle Road from Seventh Avenue to 19th Avenue. Kida noted the city has collection points that back up. He said the city may want to consider doing something to address the issue when the road already is torn up.
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said the city would need to determine how much more flow the pipe can take.
“It’d be one thing to put it in there but we don’t want it to pop out of the ground someplace else,” Solchenberger said.
Phase five of the proposal also includes intersections on 15th Place and 16th, 17th and 18th avenues.
The council will consider the proposed street improvement plan at the Nov. 3 City Council meeting.
