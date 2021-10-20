CAMANCHE — Camanche City Engineer Dan Solchenberger anticipates construction of a roundabout at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche will take four to six months.
Preliminary plans have been submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the project, Solchenberger said at Tuesday's City Council meeting. It was sent for an independent review of the roundabout's layout and there were a few tweaks that needed to be made, he said.
"They (the reviewing agency) look for the fastest route through the roundabout," Solchenberger said. "So if a car were going north, south, east, west. What's the fastest speed they can go through the roundabout? We shoot to have that less than 20 miles an hour. So that's one of the things they checked. The other thing they checked is the truck turning movements. Basically the overall geometry. The way the geometry of it lays out and then basically the overall function of the roundabout."
It usually takes about two months from bidding to get all the paperwork for the contractor to start the project, Solchenberger said.
The funds are not available until July 1, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city has to put the money out front and then will be reimbursed for the costs through allocated grants, he said.
"As long as everything gets done and pushed through and the state comes back and the DOT gives their thumbs up, they clear things out and zip a check back," Kida said.
The city will need to consider how much it wants to spend on traffic control, Solchenberger said. The least expensive option from a traffic control standpoint would involve closing U.S. 67 and routing traffic through Washington Boulevard, he said.
"It'll save some time from the contractor's standpoint because they don't have to be fighting traffic or worry about getting run over while they're doing the work," Solchenberger said.
With no traffic, Solchenberger anticipated the project could be completed in about four months depending on the weather, he said. If the city chooses to utilize traffic control, it would probably be closer to six months, he said.
Solchenberger will come back with some numbers on the traffic control cost at the next City Council meeting, Kida said.
"There's going to be a defined estimate cost for that," Kida said. "The defined cost for routing people. Routing traffic down Washington Boulevard is going to be next to nothing because you're just closing off the road. So that would be the council's direction as to what you want to do as far as putting that out for bid."
Kida confirmed they will hold public meetings in the next few months. This will be a public forum for citizens to attend in person or virtually, he said.
The Camanche City Council in June approved a professional services agreement with Shive Hattery for a roundabout project on Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche. The city in April approved a resolution to oversee funding, bid letting and overall construction of a single-lane roundabout provided grant funding was awarded.
