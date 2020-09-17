CAMANCHE — Camanche City officials are continuing to look at whether to build a roundabout at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche.
The Camanche City Council last month voted 5-0 to authorize filing a grant application with the Iowa Department of Transportation for traffic safety improvement funding for the roundabout. The city has made no decision on whether to build the roundabout but was up against a deadline to submit the grant application for the funding.
Sam Shae of the Iowa Department of Transportation at Tuesday night’s council meeting referenced the Traffic Engineering Assistance program study funded by the DOT and done by the city’s engineering firm. He noted the TEAP study seemed to recommend a roundabout due to the traffic and safety concerns at the intersection. A roundabout slows speeds when entering the intersection and eliminates some points of conflict, Shae noted.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city requested the study be done in July 2018. He noted the city just requested a safety study, adding there was no request for a roundabout. The intersection has the highest crash rate of any intersection in the city, Kida said. He said an estimated cost for a roundabout is between $700,000 to $850,000. The cost for implementing right and left turn lanes would be anywhere from $500,000 to $800,000.
There are multiple funding options the city can consider. One option for the city to apply for is Traffic Safety Improvement Program funding. Justin Campbell of Shive Hattery noted the TSIP grant is 100% funded up to $500,000. The city applied for the funding in August and will find out in November or December whether it is successful.
“The dollars have to be used within two years,” Campbell said. “So the idea is if the state’s going to award dollars to intersections that warrant safety improvements, they don’t want communities to sit on this money.”
Kida stressed the $500,000 could only be spent on this specific project.
The city can also pursue USTEP funding, which is for state routes. With the USTEP grant, the city can receive funding up to $400,000 but the city must provide 45% of the funding awarded, Campbell said.
Kida noted the other two potential forms of funding for the proposed project would be through the Service Transportation Block Grant and road use funds. The Service Transportation Block Grant can fund up to 80%, up to $300,000, Kida said.
“We are eligible for that,” Kida said.
Kida estimates if the city receives the funds from TSIP and USTEP, the maximum the city would need out of road use tax funds would be $120,000 if it does not receive any RPA funding. If the city does receive some RPA funding, the minimum could be around $30,000, Kida estimates.
Campbell noted roundabouts and turn lanes are not deemed equal from a safety standpoint. With turn lanes, the cost benefit would go down, which would suggest turn lanes would not be as favorable as a roundabout from the DOT’s perspective, Campbell said.
Shae said the city is competing for grants with every other city in the state. He said the DOT would consider turn lanes if that is what the city submits its grant for but feels the roundabout will be more competitive statewide than just the turn lanes.
“I’m not saying that the DOT is recommending this,” Shae said. “What I’m saying is this traffic engineering assistance program study shows that the best solution for this situation is a roundabout. That’s not to say we would never consider a four-way stop or that we would never consider the turn lanes. We would consider those things as well. I think the TEAP study clearly shows that a roundabout is the best and safest solution. And it’s going to be the best long-term solution out there. But it is certainly within the City of Camanche and it’s a City of Camanche decision to come to the DOT looking for that improvement. So we’re going to follow local lead in most of these cases.”
