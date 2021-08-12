CAMANCHE — Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said this week that it is "absolutely unacceptable" the city is not receiving emails from certain email services.
Councilman David Bowman was contacted by a newly appointed member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, he said last week. The member was having issues sending emails to city officials, he said. The emails were getting rejected.
City Clerk Toni Schneider contacted the city's Information Technology provider and had it list the Parks and Recreation member's email as a safe sender, she said. She noted that there were typing errors in a couple of the emails.
"Sometimes with Hotmail, Yahoo mail, those kinds of things, they're known spammers," Schneider said. "Not that that person is, but a lot of times those domains are spammers. So our firewall will block emails from them unless they add them as a safe sender."
Willis questioned how the city is receiving emails from those accounts.
The city identifies who is not receiving emails from the city, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The city cannot have people trying to contact the city and not be able to reach a city representative because the city Information Technology department says a certain account has spam mail, Willis said. He stressed that it is unacceptable.
"Most spam filters don't just get rid of every Yahoo account that comes across the board," Willis said. "People are going to try to get ahold of you that need to get ahold of you for something important to them and they're not going to be able to. And it's going to p--- them off. That is unacceptable."
Willis asked how long this has been going on.
This has been going on since the city has used Platinum as its internet provider, Kida said.
