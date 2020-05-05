CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District approved a resolution Thursday to pay hourly employees through June 4.
The Camanche School Board approved in April a recommendation to extend paying hourly staff through April 30, which was the school closure date at the time.
Superintendent Tom Parker suggested the board approve a resolution to extend paying hourly employees through June 4 in light of Governor Kim Reynolds extending school building closures through the remainder of the school year.
The last school day for staff is expected to be June 4.
The school board also accepted the substantial completion document for the baseball lighting project. The board authorized Parker to sign the documents.
Parker said the district is waiting for Musco to send a representative to take measurements of the lights on the field to ensure they are illuminating to standard.
Board Member Albert McManus said the lights are better than he had hoped. He appreciated the grant from the Clinton County Development Association, he said. The project may not have happened without funding from the CCDA.
CCDA awarded the school district $100,000 for the project in October of 2018.
Parker anticipates having a recognition ceremony to thank everyone who contributed to the project, he told the board.
