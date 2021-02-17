CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board approved a financial services agreement Monday as part a facilities enhancement project.
The school board approved a financial services agreement and a dissemination agent agreement with Piper Sandler for disclosure filings and approved an execution of engagement with Ahlers and Cooney for legal support and execution of a pre-levy resolution for general obligation bonds.
The agreement assures the fiscal year 2022 debt service levy rate of $2.70.
Because the bonds are being sold publicly, newly voted general obligation bonds must be sold at a competitive public sale, Matt Gillaspie of Piper Sandler said. As a result, they’re federally regulated securities.
Several years ago, security regulators decided that anyone issuing municipal bonds must provide ongoing annual disclosure to anyone that is interested, most importantly, the bond holder, Gillaspie said.
The disclosure can be done locally, but most schools in Iowa contract with someone to make sure the filing is completed due to its importance, Gillaspie said.
“If you are one day late with the filing, the next time you issue bonds, you have to put a notice in the official document that’s offering the bonds basically slapping your hand and saying we’re basically incompetent,” Gillaspie said. “We can’t do this ourselves, and so, maybe you shouldn’t trust us in the future. Which is completely ridiculous but this is the world we live in. And this is the way the federal securities rules have gone over the last decade.“
The disclosure also covers if there were a material event that occurred, Gillaspie said. Most material events will not happen but material events that could happen are if the district pays off the bond early or if the bond rating changes, Gillaspie said. Over time, the bond rating can change and could go up or down.
“When those types of things happen, the material event, you have to post notice within 10 days or else, again, you have to slap your hand in the documents the next time you issue bonds and say how incompetent you are and that you can’t really follow the rules,” Gillaspie said. “So it’s usually a very good idea to have someone as the dissemination agent.”
The pre-levy resolution forces the bond levy to go into the district’s fiscal year 2022 budget even though the bonds have not been sold yet, Gillaspie said. They will be sold later in the spring or summer. The number approved Monday by the board is a not to exceed that number.
“It’s kind of an unusual situation for the school to be in,” Gillaspie said. “Not Camanche in specific, but any school that’s selling new bonds. Because you get to pick the levy you want the first year. The following years it’s going to be locked in because the bonds will be sold and whatever happens, happens.”
A $2.70 levy for fiscal year 2022 would give the district flexibility in the future if the district wants to look at the surplus levy, Business Director Rox Aude said.
Aude and Superintendent Tom Parker supported using a 20-year repayment but pushing more principal in the first year as long as interest rates are close to the projected amount. That would take principal from the longer maturities and reduce the payment already, Gillaspie said.
The other 19 payments would be initially structured relatively level from $2.30 to $2.40.
“Every year in the future, the board will be able to make a choice to levy more or not levy more,” Gillaspie said. “Either just levy the scheduled payment or levy extra. And that’ll be a future decision every single year of whoever’s on the school board in those years.”
