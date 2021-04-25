CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board has approved the sale of $13.4 million in general obligation bonds for facilities improvements.
The board voted 7-0 last week to approve a resolution directing sale of $13.435 million to Northland Securities in Minneapolis. The district will net $14.191 million to spend on the project, about $550,000 more than the original project estimate, Matt Gillaspie of Piper Sandler said during Monday’s school board meeting.
”That’s very positive especially in this current environment where many of the project costs are not coming in knock on wood under budget,” Gillaspie said. “Hopefully yours do, though.”
The school board will consider three to four different resolutions next month to approve issuance of bonds, Gillaspie said. The money will be put in the bank June 2. The district received a good faith deposit of over $134,000 to begin paying fees, Gillaspie said.
Matt Wolfert, of Bray Architects, said Monday that the design process for the facilities project continues to advance well. Bray is working routinely with the core planning team, subcommittees and the Estes team to make sure the project is advancing, Wolfert said.
”Our big shift right now is really moving away from the big picture decisions and moving to the micro,” Wolfert said. “So interior design, finishes, colors, all those important pieces along with engineering," he said.
"Exact types of plumbing, HVAC, electrical systems, routing of all those different components, locations of outlets. All the stuff that seems granular but is critically important to the success of the project but also has a huge impact on the project," said Wolfert. "So the process is advancing well and I feel very confident that we’re heading in a good direction.“
The office renovation work and new bleachers have already been bid, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction said.
The Camanche School Board approved bids in March for general trades, mechanical, electrical and bleachers. The low bid was $668,090, well below the anticipated $697,631. Contractors have signed the contracts and returned them to the school for signature, Fuller said.
Submittals and selections of colors are underway, Fuller said. Phase one is progressing well.
Phase two bids were due Tuesday, Fuller said. That phase includes the site development aspect of the project, according to Wolfert.
The school board approved amending the contract for lighting, rigging, sound and acoustical design services.
