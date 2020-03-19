CAMANCHE — Camanche Superintendent Tom Parker proposed this week that the school district look at a September bond referendum for district facilities improvements.
Estes Construction, the construction manager for the previously proposed facility improvements, suggested two options to the board. Both propose constructing an auxiliary gymnasium near the competition gymnasium.
Option one includes a gathering space next to the auxiliary gymnasium and placing the new weights and fitness center between the current competition gymnasium and middle school gymnasium. Option two includes a weight and fitness area next to the proposed auxiliary gymnasium and expands the current commons area by the theater to include a gathering area.
The proposals also include a 600-seat auditorium at the middle and high school building.
Option one is projected to cost between $10 million and $12 million. Option two was originally projected to cost between $11.3 million and $13.6 million, but has increased due chances in a couple of line items.
Randy Fuller of Estes Construction said changes to the commons and gathering line item and relocation of the mechanical room through the allowance line item caused the projected cost to increase. The total for option two, which the board indicated it supports, is now about $12.1 million to $14.5 million.
Parker cited previous board discussion that there was a lot of interest in the second option, which would increase the commons size and relocate the kitchen and boiler room.
"If everything fell together right and we ended up at the $12.1 million, you would be doing fine with asking a one-question item on the referendum because you'd have to stay under the $12.9 million," Parker said. "If it ended up on the high end, we'd probably have to find some additional money to put behind that."
Parker said if the total is over $12.9 million and the district only asks one question for the referendum, the district could look at funding the remainder of the project through the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy or Secure an Advanced Vision for Education funding.
Fuller said the cost projections are on the high side. As the costs are developed and the board starts honing in on actual numbers, it will have a better idea of what can fit into the $12.9 million price tag.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects reminded the board that the elementary and high school secure entry projects are still included in the proposals. Those projects could be taken out of the group of projects proposed for the referendum.
"If we wanted to unbundle those, for example, and treat those as a different funded project because [of] their urgency or for whatever other reason, there might be some reason to do that and then treat the other projects exclusively within the bond issue," Wolfert said.
Board Member Peg Wolf expressed concern if the economy continues to struggle. She would have a hard time asking for a bond in times of economic hardship, she said.
Parker said his goal is to have a proposal for the board to consider at the regular April meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.