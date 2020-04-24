CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District recently transitioned to online learning, which will be used for the rest of the school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Online learning formally began for the Camanche School District on April 13, and is being implemented through the continuous learning plan approved by the Iowa Department of Education. The online learning delivery system combined a voluntary plan for grades K-8 with a required plan for grades 9-12.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the program is required for high school students to grade work, and give credits for high school students to attain credits for graduation.
The online learning option for the elementary and middle schools focuses on core subjects – English and language arts, math, science and social studies.
Camanche Elementary School Principal Aimee Dohse on Monday said 92% of all elementary school students are connected to Google classrooms. She said the elementary school staff is continuing to work with families that are not connected to provide needed support and to connect them. She said this has been a continued effort this week. She added the elementary school’s goal is to have 100% of families connected to Google classrooms.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer reported Monday the middle school has seen between 74% to 78% total participation in fifth to eighth grades in Google classrooms. The fifth grade has 74% participation, while the sixth grade has 76% participation. The seventh and eighth grades had 78% participation. Shaffer said students who did not complete half of the four core classes received a call from the school. He said they are tracking what percentage of classes they completed. He added they are excited about the initial engagement numbers.
Camanche High School Principal Carrie Lane reported 92% of high school students were logged into Google classrooms and working with teachers. She added staff are making calls to students who are not fully engaged. She said as of Monday they were working with eight families who are without internet.
Parker believes everyone has stepped up, from staff to students to parents. He added the district wants to continue to provide quality education to students. He stressed the district received notice and put online learning together in about a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.