CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board is set to consider a requisition to order the issuance of general obligation school bonds.
The agenda for today's school board meeting includes a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $13.435 million general obligation school bonds.
The board will also consider action to install Raptor software which checks school visitors against the state's and will discuss Camanche's return-to-learn plan.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Some board members will participate electronically.
Anyone who wants to be included in the electronic meeting should contact Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker by email at tparker@camanchecsd.org.
