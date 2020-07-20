flag at half staff behind camanche school bus

CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board is set to consider a requisition to order the issuance of general obligation school bonds. 

The agenda for today's school board meeting includes a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $13.435 million general obligation school bonds. 

The board will also consider action to install Raptor software which checks school visitors against the state's and will discuss Camanche's return-to-learn plan.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Some board members will participate electronically.

Anyone who wants to be included in the electronic meeting should contact Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker by email at tparker@camanchecsd.org

