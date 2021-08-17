CAMANCHE — Following the recommendation of Chad Alley of Estes Construction, the Camanche School Board on Monday rejected bids submitted for phase three of the facilities enhancement project.
Bids submitted for phase three of the school district’s facilities enhancement project came in over budget, Alley said. The school board unanimously approved the motion to reject.
“We tried to get that number down farther, closer to the actual number,” Alley said. “We’re just not getting there.”
There is a lot of work to do, Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said Monday. They have a deficit to make up for the project that will likely impact some of the scope the group wanted to achieve as part of the project, he said. It is an unfortunate situation of timing and market conditions, Wolfert said.
“Almost every project that goes to market right now has seen some variant of budget challenge brought about by market conditions,” Wolfert said. “We feel that the best situation at this point given the work that has to be done to get back on track and the work we need to do with you as a board, informing you on what the revisions will be as Chad noted, is to reject the bids... And we will be back with a more comprehensive understanding of what that means for scope in the weeks ahead.”
Phase three includes the majority of the project’s scope, Wolfert said. That phase includes the weight fitness addition, the auxiliary gym, conversion of the pool to the choir and wrestling room, cafeteria commons renovation and the auditorium addition and renovation, Wolfert said.
The school board already has approved bids for phases one and two of the project. In May, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction reported the project was tracking slightly over budget based on the funds the district agreed to spend on phases one and two and the estimated cost for phase three at that time.
Camanche School District voters last year approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements to address safety and security measures at the elementary building; construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; remodel, repair, furnish and equip the high school building; and improve the site.
